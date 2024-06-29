Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Union ministers discuss road map for polls with state BJP leaders

It was the first such meeting after Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were appointed in-charge and co-incharge, respectively, for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries to discuss the road map for the upcoming polls in the state, due later this year, a party leader said, reported the PTI.

It was the first such meeting after Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were appointed in-charge and co-incharge, respectively, for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar and about 30 prominent party leaders from the state attended the meeting, as per the PTI.

Ashish Shelar said their "road map to win the assembly polls" was being prepared.

The state budget, which was presented on Friday, focuses on women, farmers and youth and it has been welcomed by all citizens, Ashish Shelar said.

"We will win the assembly polls with our allies," he said, according to the PTI.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, also comprising Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP under Ajit Pawar, in Maharashtra bagged only 17 seats, way below its expectations.

By contrast, the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar as partners, won 30 seats.

Maharashtra budget 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presents state's budget

Meanwhile, with an eye on the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (June 28) presented the Maharashtra Budget 2024.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also handles the finance portfolio, tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Maharashtra assembly monsoon session.

According to the state's latest Economic Survey, Maharashtra’s economy, the top contributor to the national nominal GDP, is expected to expand by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24, similar to the country's projected growth of 7.6 per cent.

The agriculture and allied activities sector, which was hit by the "scarcity situation", in the state is expected to grow by 1.9 per cent and the Industry sector by 7.6 per cent, while the services sector is likely to register an expansion of 8.8 per cent in the last fiscal, it said.

The state's economy is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent, compared to 6.8 per cent in the previous year, the state's latest Economic Survey said.

As per the key document, which was tabled in the Maharashtra assembly monsoon session, the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices for 2023-24 has been projected at Rs 40,44,251 crore and real at Rs 24,10,898 crore.

The total anticipated expenditure for annual schemes in the last financial year is Rs 2,31,651 crore of which Rs 20,188 crore is towards district annual schemes, it said.

(with PTI inputs)