Sharad Pawar, former chief minister, indicated that the coalition intends to show a united front to the people of the state ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

Sharad Pawar/PTI

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), declared on Sunday that his party, along with the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections in October. Pawar stated at a news conference in Pune that the coalition is committed to defending the interests of minor allies within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also comprises the Left parties and the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).

"As Arjuna's target (in the epic Mahabharata) was the eye (of a fish), our eyes are all set on the elections in Maharashtra. The Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) will jointly contest the Maharashtra Assembly polls," he said.

Per the news agency report, although conversations over seat sharing have yet to commence, Pawar pledged that they will do so soon. Reflecting on the strong reaction garnered by the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he emphasised the coalition's responsibility to support smaller parties that were members of the alliance but did not win seats.

"But like these three parties, the Left parties, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) were also a part of the coalition but we could not give them seats in the Lok Sabha. It is our moral responsibility to protect the interests of these parties. So the efforts will be to go ahead with them (in the Maharashtra assembly polls)," said Sharad Pawar per the PTI report.

Additionally, commenting on the state budget given by the Eknath Shinde government, Pawar asked, "What happens if you go with an empty pocket in a market? It's a matter of a few days, reality will be seen soon."

The Maharashtra government's budget for 2024-25, released on Friday, has measures such as a monthly payment of Rs 1,500 for women aged 21 to 60, three free LPG cylinders per year for households, farmer-friendly measures, and a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend for youth skill training, all ahead of the state elections.

In response to a question regarding participating in the Wari (pilgrimage) 'palkhi' procession, Pawar stated that he would greet the procession in Baramati, his hometown in the Pune district. The 'palkhis' holding the footprints of famed saints Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj set out from Pune's Dehu and Alandi for Pandharpur, where they would arrive at Lord Vitthal's shrine on Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Friday that the state government will seek the annual Pandharpur 'wari' for UNESCO World Heritage classification. Furthermore, the government intends to create a separate corporation to offer facilities for devotees and allocate Rs 20,000 for every 'dindi' (group of devotees) taking part in the trip. The budget includes a provision of Rs 36.71 crore for this purpose.