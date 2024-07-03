Maharashtra Legislative elections 2024: 12 candidates in fray, nomination of 2 independents rejected

Independent candidates, Ajaysinh Sengar and Arun Jagtap were rejected which left 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature in MLC

The nomination papers of two independent candidates were rejected on Wednesday for the July 12 biennial elections to the Maharashtra legislative council during the scrutiny, which left 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature, reported PTI.

Ajaysinh Motisinh Sengar and Arun Rohidas Jagtap are the two independent candidates whose nomination papers were rejected, according to the PTI.

There are now 12 candidates in the fray. If one of them does not withdraw the nomination by July 5, the last date for doing so, elections to the legislative council from the MLA quota will take place on July 12.

All candidates - nine of the ruling alliance Mahayuti and three of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - filed their nomination papers on Tuesday, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, the Shiv Sena (UBT), has fielded Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Congress has reportedly renominated sitting legislator Pradyna Satav, while the NCP led by Sharad Pawar has fielded sitting MLC and Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil.

These three parties are constituents of the opposition alliance, MVA.

From the ruling side, the BJP has given tickets to former minister Pankaja Munde, Sadabhau Khot, Amit Gorkhe, Yogesh Tilekar and renominated Parinay Phuke. Chief Minister Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded former MPs Bhavana Gawali and Krupal Tumane- both of whom were denied tickets in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Tickets to Gawali and Tumane are being viewed as their political rehabilitation after they were not fielded in the Lok Sabha polls. With their nomination, the party has reportedly denied ticket to sitting MLC Manisha Kayande who switched over to the Uddhav Thackrey-led Shiv Sena outfit in 2023.

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje, reported PTI.

The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the elections. The current strength of the assembly is 274 due to 14 vacancies. The quota for winning candidates is 23.

The BJP has 103 members in the assembly, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP (40) and the Shiv Sena (38).

On the opposition side, the Congress has 37 MLAs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP 10.

