Maharashtra: Leopard rescued from 30-feet open well in Junnar

Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department Wednesday rescued a male leopard who was trapped in a 30-foot-deep open well in Nimgaon Sava village in Otur Forest Range, and released into its habitat

Photo/Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department Wednesday rescued a male leopard who was trapped in a 30-foot-deep open well in Nimgaon Sava village in Otur Forest Range, and released into its habitat.

The residents of Nimgaon Sava village were alerted by an unfamiliar sound from a well. Upon a closer inspection, they saw a leopard struggling to stay afloat in nearly 30-foot-deep open well. Concerned for the animal’s well-being, they immediately informed the Maharashtra Forest Department. A rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was also called to assist the forest officers.

Equipped with the necessary rescue gear, the team reached the location immediately. After assessing the situation, the NGO’s team and the forest department staff devised a strategy.

A trap cage was carefully lowered into the well. Initially hesitant, the distressed leopard eventually jumped into the cage and was carefully lifted out. The Wildlife SOS veterinarian performed an on-site health assessment and handed over the leopard to the forest department.

Dr. Chandan Sawne, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “Once the leopard was pulled out of the well, we performed a health assessment at the site. The leopard was an adult male, approximately 9-10 years old. The animal had superficial scratches on its body and we accordingly handed over the animal to the forest department for release.”

Vaibhab Kakade, Range Forest Officer, Otur Forest Range said, “Due to the large number of people gathered at the site, the operation took nearly 5 hours. But a combined effort of our staff and the Wildlife SOS team led to the successful rescue of the leopard.”

Highlighting the importance of prompt action in such rescues, Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “During such rescues, time is of the essence as the leopards that fall inside these wells suffer from tiredness and exhaustion. Therefore, open wells still pose a huge threat to wild animals like leopards. But due to the collaborative efforts of multiple stakeholders such as the villagers and the forest department, this rescue operation could be carried out successfully.”