Sena (UBT) claims China has captured 26 patrolling points in Ladakh, but govt hiding truth

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Wednesday claimed that of the 65 patrolling points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has captured 26 and also alleged that truth is being hidden by the Indian government.

An army soldier stands guard at Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11 516 feet on the way to frontier region of Ladakh. File photo/PTI

Instead of keeping an eye on an enemy like China, the government is busy working on how to implicate political opponents and plan election strategies, Sena said In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Fresh information has come to light that China has captured 26 out of the 65 patrolling points and Indian soldiers are not able to reach the patrolling points. The Centre is yet to give any clarification on the matter," the editorial claimed, citing a report by a senior police official of Leh-Ladakh.

It said the government should have ideally held a meeting of all serving chiefs and the national security advisor and deliberated what can be done to drive away the infiltrators. But no such meeting has taken place, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed.

It said this means a lot of time has passed after the incursion has taken place and to save itself from ignominy, the government must have chosen the convenient path of not talking about it.

"To avoid ignominy, the government is trying to hide the truth from the government," the party further alleged.