The leopard was spotted near the storm water drainage between two warehouses in Bhiwandi, an official said

The rescue operations underway on Friday

A leopard was spotted near a warehouse in the Janwal Gram Panchayat area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, causing concern among locals in the area.

The leopard was seen near a warehouse, prompting immediate action from the state forest department following which a rescue team arrived at the scene to ensure the leopard's safe capture and relocation.

According to a Maharashtra Forest Department official, "The leopard was spotted near the storm water drainage between two warehouses."

The official added, "The team, including the leopard rescue team, is at the spot and is finalising a strategy about how to safely rescue the leopard. It is believed that the leopard may have taken refuge in the dry storm water drainage. To ensure safety, one end of the drainage has been blocked, and a cage has been installed on the other end."

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Leopard Rescue Team, known for their expertise in handling such situations, is also present to support the Forest Department's efforts.