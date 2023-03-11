Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Finance Minister says he is ready to discuss the issue with employee unions

Maharashtra: Let’s be practical, not emotional about old pension scheme, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis talked about a report by the Reserve Bank of India which has assessed the liability of the states which have resumed OPS. Representation pic


Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to employees who are demanding the old pension scheme (OPS), and legislators who are supporting their demand, to think practically, instead of emotionally. He said considering the long-term financial liability, states which have opted for OPS won’t be able to sustain it after 2030.

