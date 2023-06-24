Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the next 3-4 hours in parts of Maharashtra, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday

Locals walking in rainfall at Shivaji Park, Dadar West (Photo/Satej Shinde)

According to the IMD official, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

The southwest Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai today, predicts the weather department.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days. IMD had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in India.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, in a tweet.

A yellow warning signifies that locals need to stay updated about the potential severe weather.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier.

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

(with inputs from ANI)