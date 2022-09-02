Maharashtra logs 1,258 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

The recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 1,258 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, a state health official said.
Of the new cases, 678 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by the Pune circle (381), Nagpur (56), Kolhapur (49), Nashik (35), Akola (16), Aurangabad (12) and the Latur circle (9).
The recovery count of the state increased by 1,942 in the last 24 hours. Presently, there are around 9,197 active case in the state.
(with inputs from PTI)