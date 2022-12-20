Maharashtra logs 20 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 132

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,824 with 33 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,824 with 33 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Maharashtra had reported nine new cases and a single fatality on Monday.

As per a report by the health department, 6,419 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,58,15,519.

Mumbai logged the highest seven Covid-19 cases, followed by six reported from Pune circle, two each from Nagpur, Latur and Akola circles, and one from

Aurangabad circle, the report stated.

Also Read: Measles outbreak: No need of serosurvey yet, says Maharashtra task force

Maharashtra currently has 132 active cases, of which Pune has the highest number of 48 patients, followed by 36 and nine patients in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, the report said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,368; fresh cases 20; death toll 1,48,412; recoveries 79,87,824; active cases 132; total tests 8,58,15,519.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever