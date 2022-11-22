×
Breaking News
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death
Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra logs 29 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 751

Maharashtra logs 29 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 751

Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

10 fresh cases reported in Mumbai; no fatalities reported

Maharashtra logs 29 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 751

A woman gets her shot at Nair hospital. File pic


Maharashtra on Monday recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 from Mumbai, that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,242, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,404. 


The count of recoveries reached 79,86,087 after 89 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said. With this, Maharashtra currently has 751 active cases, he said.



At least 9,470 swab samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,55,39,397, the official said.


A review of the data of the past two weeks (November 7-13 and November 14-20) has revealed that weekly cases have dropped from 1,037 to 773 (a decline of 25.46 per cent), he said.

Also read: Mumbai sees 15 new Covid cases, zero deaths

The weekly positivity rate in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna and Sangli districts is more than 2 per cent, he said.

“A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and requiring ICU care. Of the new cases detected in the week, 1.55 per cent patients have been admitted in ICUs,” the official said.

As per official data, a total of 134 patients of XBB variant have been found in the state so far, of which Mumbai had 72, Pune (46), Thane (8) and Nagpur and Bhandara two each and one each in Akola, Amravati, Raigad and Kolhapur districts. 

81,35,242 Total No. of cases in the state
9,470 No. of tests conducted in the state on Monday
89 No. of recoveries in the state on monday 
0 No. of deaths in state on monday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK