Maharashtra logs 29 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 751

10 fresh cases reported in Mumbai; no fatalities reported

A woman gets her shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 from Mumbai, that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,242, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,404.

The count of recoveries reached 79,86,087 after 89 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said. With this, Maharashtra currently has 751 active cases, he said.

At least 9,470 swab samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,55,39,397, the official said.

A review of the data of the past two weeks (November 7-13 and November 14-20) has revealed that weekly cases have dropped from 1,037 to 773 (a decline of 25.46 per cent), he said.

The weekly positivity rate in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna and Sangli districts is more than 2 per cent, he said.

“A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and requiring ICU care. Of the new cases detected in the week, 1.55 per cent patients have been admitted in ICUs,” the official said.

As per official data, a total of 134 patients of XBB variant have been found in the state so far, of which Mumbai had 72, Pune (46), Thane (8) and Nagpur and Bhandara two each and one each in Akola, Amravati, Raigad and Kolhapur districts.

81,35,242 Total No. of cases in the state

9,470 No. of tests conducted in the state on Monday

89 No. of recoveries in the state on monday

0 No. of deaths in state on monday

