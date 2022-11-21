Mumbai sees 15 new Covid cases, zero deaths

State reports 78 fresh cases; 30 people recovered in city

A youngster gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,794, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,917 after 30 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 134 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent. The overall growth rate between November 13 and 19 was 0.002 per cent, while the doubling rate is 38,159 days, it stated. Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 78 COVID-19 cases, which raised the state’s tally to 81,35,213, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said.

Mumbai led with 31 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 25, Nashik six, Akola five, Latur four, Aurangabad three, and two each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, he said. The recovery count increased by 62 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,998, leaving the state with an active caseload of 811, he said.

81,35,213

Total no of cases in the state so far

1,48,404

Total no of deaths in the state so far

0

No of deaths in state on Sunday

1.82%

Fatality rate in the state

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever