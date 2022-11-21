Thane records 13 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 124

The district currently has 124 active Covid-19 cases, the official said

Representational image

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,47,248, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded Sunday, he said.

The district currently has 124 active Covid-19 cases, the official said.

Also read: Mumbai reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 134



No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll stood at 11,967, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,912.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.