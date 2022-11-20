Mumbai reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 134

No death was reported on November 20, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,743, the BMC said
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,794, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to bulletin, no death was reported on November 20, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,743.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,917 after 30 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
Also Read: Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
The city now has 134 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.