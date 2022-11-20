×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai
Modi govt weakening laws framed by UPA to empower tribals: Rahul Gandhi
Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 15 new Covid 19 cases active tally 134

Mumbai reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 134

Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on November 20, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,743, the BMC said

Mumbai reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 134

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,794, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to bulletin, no death was reported on November 20, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,743.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,917 after 30 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.


Also Read: Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811

The city now has 134 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

Do you think BMC is doing enough to contain measles outbreak?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK