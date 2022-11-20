Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811

No death was reported on November 20. The toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404
Representational Pic
Maharashtra reported 78 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the infection tally to 81,35,213, the state heath department said, reported the PTI.
No death was reported on November 20. The toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, it said.
Mumbai circle recorded 31 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 25, Nashik- six, Akola-five, Latur-four, Aurangabad-three, and two each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, a health official told the PTI.
The recovery count increased by 62 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,998, leaving the state with an active caseload of 811, he said.
Pune has 317 active cases, followed by 134 in Mumbai and 124 in Thane, he added.
Also Read: Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refutes speculations about joining Shinde-led faction
With 9,553 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,29,927, he said.
As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,213; fresh cases 78; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,85,998; active cases 811; total tests 8,55,29,927.
(with PTI inputs)