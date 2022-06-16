Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2022 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.87 per cent

Maharashtra logs 4,255 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 4 months

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since February 12, while three more patients succumbed to the infection even as the active tally crossed the 20,000-mark, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 79,23,697, while the death toll increased to 1,47,880, the department said in a bulletin.




A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths linked to the infection.


