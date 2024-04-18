Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress accuses Shinde-led Shiv Sena of violating model code of conduct

Congress has demanded that the candidature of all the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominees be cancelled for violating the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly using state transport buses for their poll campaign ahead of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Congress on Thursday demanded that the candidature of all the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominees be cancelled for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for allegedly using state transport buses for their poll campaign ahead of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024, the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, the Congress' state unit spokesperson Atul Londhe, in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said action should also be taken against officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allowing the use of its buses for election campaigning.

The Maharashtra Congress leader alleged that since the start of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have repeatedly violated the MCC and the Congress had filed a formal complaint about it with the Election Commission, as per the PTI.

"The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has violated the MCC by illegally displaying banners on the MSRTC buses while campaigning for the party," he said.

Atul Londhe mentioned that the Election Commission's letter which has been sent to the cabinet secretaries, chief secretaries and chief executive officers of all the states banning the use of government properties and of public undertakings for campaigning, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Despite the ban, MSRTC officials have allowed more than 1,000 buses to be used illegally for the election campaign of Shiv Sena candidates by allowing banners to be displayed on these buses, he claimed.

The banners prominently feature photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena, Londhe alleged.

This act of the MSRTC officials is not only a clear violation of the code of conduct, but also undermines the fairness and integrity of the election process, he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)

