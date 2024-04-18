Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar-led NCP's Supriya Sule files nomination for Baramati polls

Sharad Pawar-led NCP candidate Supriya Sule on Thursday filed their nominations for the Baramati seat for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024

Supriya Sule on Thursday filed their nomination for the Baramati seat. Pic/PTI

Supriya Sule on Thursday filed their nominations for the Baramati seat Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vishwajeet Kadam, among others, accompanied Sule Supriya Sule`s sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar also filed her nomination on Thursday

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Supriya Sule on Thursday filed their nomination for the Baramati seat in Maharashtra's Pune district for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vishwajeet Kadam, among others, accompanied Sule, the sitting MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, as she filed the nomination papers before the returning officer at the Council Hall in Pune.

Polling in Baramati, the pocket borough of Pawars, will be held on May 7.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule's sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar also filed her nomination on Thursday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, also filed a set nomination papers for the seat, which an NCP functionary described as a back-up plan in case Sunetra Pawar's nomination does not stand scrutiny or any discrepancy is found in it, according to the PTI.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Praful Patel were present when Sunetra Pawar, who is making her poll debut, filed her nomination at the Council Hall later in the day.

Before the filing of her nomination, a campaign rally was held by the ruling 'Mahayuti' constituents - Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

Addressing the rally, CM Shinde said a change is inevitable in Baramati and gave the slogan - "Abki baar, Sunetra Pawar".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a new history will be created in Baramati as the "daughter-in-law of Baramati" will go to Delhi.

Sunetra Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done tremendous work and the world has taken note of it.

"Be it infrastructure, building of roads, Chandrayaan, Modiji has been instrumental in doing tremendous work and that is why he is in the minds of the people," she said, as per the PTI.

Praful Patel and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (A) and is a BJP ally, also attended the rally.

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar visited the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple here and performed 'aarti'.

Actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe, the sitting MP and NCP (SP) candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, also filed his nomination before the returning officer, the news agency reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)

