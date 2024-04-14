Lok Sabha elections 2024: Baramati LS fight not about relationships but about ideologies, says Sunetra Pawar

The fight for Baramati seat in Lok Sabha elections 2024 is not about relationships but about ideologies, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar said

Sunetra Pawar (L) and Supriya Sule. Pics/X and File

The fight for Maharashtra's Baramati seat in Lok Sabha elections 2024 is not about relationships but about ideologies, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

She is pitted against three time sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is NCP founder Sharad Pawar's daughter and Ajit Pawar's cousin.

"This election is not about relationships but about ideologies," she told reporters after paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary, according to the PTI.

Sunetra Pawar said that she was getting good response from the people of Baramati, a bastion of the Pawars that has been represented several times as MP by Sharad Pawar and as MLA by Ajit Pawar.

"I used to earlier ask votes for others but this time it is for myself. This is a different kind of responsibility," she added, as per the PTI.

Incidentally, Sunetra Pawar had got emotional on Saturday when asked about Sharad Pawar's "original" and "outsider" comment.

During a workers' meet, Ajit Pawar urged voters to give "the daughter-in-law (Sunetra Pawar) a chance since they had elected saheb (Sharad Pawar), daughter (Supriya Sule) and son (Ajit Pawar) several times", the news agency reported on Sunday.

Responding to the comment, Sharad Pawar had said one was "original" (referring to daughter Supriya Sule) and the other was an "outsider" (Sunetra Pawar).

Meanwhile, earlier, Sharad Pawar had on Thursday countered Ajit Pawar's appeal to Baramati voters to elect the "daughter-in-law of the Pawars" with an "original" versus "outsider" comment, the PTI had eaarlier reported.

Ajit Pawar had recently asked people to vote for his wife Sunetra Pawar in the Lok Sabha polls as they had "voted for the father (Sharad Pawar), son (himself) and daughter (sitting MP Supriya Sule)".

Sunetra Pawar is pitted against Sule in Baramati.

On Ajit Pawar claiming that his cousins never campaigned for him all these years, Sharad Pawar said, “It is not true. Be it my election or that of Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar, members of the family have gone to the public and aired their views to get support,” reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

