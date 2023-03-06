Maharashtra: Man gets six months of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing woman employee

First class judicial magistrate P I Suryawanshi held Vilas Jayram Pawar, 52, chairman of the Eternity Commercial Premises CHS, guilty of offences punishable under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a chairman of a commercial premises to six months of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a woman employee.

First class judicial magistrate P I Suryawanshi held Vilas Jayram Pawar, 52, chairman of the Eternity Commercial Premises CHS, guilty of offences punishable under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The copy of the order passed on February 24 was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the woman had started working at the commercial premises in December, 2019 as an administrative staff. Initially, the accused treated her well and when he came to know that she had separated from her husband, he started mentally harassing her.

Also read: Thane: Two sets of girders mounted atop Diva station overbridge

The accused would call the woman to his cabin and pass lewd remarks. When she tried to leave the cabin he would threaten to fire her.

The accused also touched the woman inappropriately and threatened to harm her family, following which she approached the police, it was stated.

The court observed that the offence was serious in nature and the accused occupied a position where he exerts pressure on his employee.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.