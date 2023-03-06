Thane: Two girders mounted atop Diva station overbridge

Work on foundations of overbridge has been completed 40 per cent, while the approach portion is 25 per cent done

Workers complete installation of girders for road overbridge, at Diva railway station in Thane on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The major work of placing girders on the crucial road overbridge at Diva railway station, which will replace one of the busiest level crossings, was halfway done on Sunday, said officials.

The level crossing halts and delays almost all trains on Central Railway nearly 35 times a day. The bridge, once operational, will lead to the closure of the level crossing, which in turn would put an end to daily delays.

Central Railway and the Thane Municipal Corporation have each contributed 50 per cent for construction of the road overbridge, which will be 723 metres in length and 14.80 metres in width.

“Two sets of girders, one of 30 metres and another of 20 metres, were placed over rail lines during two railway blocks. The first block was from 1.30 am to 4.30 am on Sunday on 5th, 6th, up-fast and other lines between Dombivli and Thane. The second block was from 9 am to 2 pm on Sunday on the common loop and other lines between Diva and Thane,” a CR divisional official said.

Work on the foundations of the Rs 14.24-crore overbridge, which began in March 2022, has been completed 40 per cent while the approach portion is complete by 25 per cent.

The plan is to replace the level crossing, spanning all eight lines, at Diva station with a road overbridge. As of today, it remains one of the busiest pedestrian-heavy level crossings, which opens and shuts about 35 times a day on an average.

