Maharashtra: Man jumps into river to save teen in Badlapur, both drown

Two people were killed after being drowned in a river in Badlapur area, officials said on Monday.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, two men drowned in a river in Badlapur city in Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident took place on Sunday evening when 18-year-old Siddhesh Sawant was bathing in the Asnoli river in Badlapur. He allegedly failed to gauge the depth of the water and started drowning.

The officials said that a man who was aged around 36-year-old spotted Sawant drowning and to save him, he jumped into the river. However, both of them drowned in the incident.

The bodies were fished out by local people in Badlapur and a case of accidental death has been registered by the police which is further probing the matter, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Pune, two teenage girls drowned while swimming in the Khadakwasla Dam water on Monday, fire brigade officials said, reported the PTI.

They said nine females, in the age group of 10 to 30 years and hailing from Buldhana district, had come to Gorhe Khurd village in Pune to attend a family function, the officials said, as per the PTI.

Prima facie, seven of them ventured into the dam water on Monday morning for a swim and started drowning, a fire official said.

Some people nearby who saw them immediately jumped in the water and managed to save five of them, he said.

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam. The bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The Khadakwasla dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to Pune city.

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh,

Two youths, including the son of former BJP district rural president Shiv Patel drowned to death in river Narmada in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday while the pair in the company of other friends were taking a bath at the Dadda Ghat on the river under the Tilwara Ghat police station.

The deceased were identified as Atul Patel and Anurag Lodhi.

Atul Patel was the only son of the former BJP Jabalpur district rural president Shiv Patel.

