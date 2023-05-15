Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the situation is under control in Ahmednagar

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five hurt in clashes in Ahmednagar; 32 held, Internet services suspended x 00:00

At least five persons were injured in a communal clash over a procession in Shevgaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra where several shops and vehicles were damaged in stone pelting, police said on Monday.

Police have detained 32 people so far and registered cases against 150 others after the incident on Sunday night, an official said.

Internet services have been suspended in Shevgaon village, about 65 km from the Ahmednagar district headquarters.

"Multiple shops and vehicles were damaged during stone pelting," the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 'Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable'

He said heavy police force, including SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and riot control squad, is deployed in the village.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the situation is under control in Ahmednagar.

"Those who are trying to trigger riots will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against those who are helping to create such untoward incidents," he said in Pune.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever