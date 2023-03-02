Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Man killed after car hits three vehicles in Thane

Maharashtra: Man killed after car hits three vehicles in Thane

Updated on: 02 March,2023 11:20 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday on the Eastern Express Highway opposite a mall in the city

Maharashtra: Man killed after car hits three vehicles in Thane

Representative Image


One person was killed and another seriously injured when a car hit three vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.


The accident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday on the Eastern Express Highway opposite a mall in the city.



A car hit another car and two auto-rickshaws. Two occupants of the car which was hit got trapped in the vehicle, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.


Also Read: Thane bar raid: Seven arrested for flouting norms and indulging in obscene acts

After being alerted, police, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. Before their arrival, some locals rushed the two car occupants to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu Prajapati (32), a resident of Thane city's Balkum area, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The other injured person was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK