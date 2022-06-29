Maharashtra: Man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

This is a third such attack reported from the region this month

A 55-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger on Bramhapuri-Nagbhid highway in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

This is a third such attack reported from the region this month, he said.

The victim, Tarachand Chandankhede (55), a resident of Bhagwanpur village, was travelling to Bramhapuri on his motorcycle on Tuesday night, when he stopped to answer nature's call, the official said.

A sub-adult tiger lurking in the bushes pounced on him, dragged him into the forest, where he was mauled to death, he said.

The victim's body parts were found scattered at different places in compartment no 858 of Bramhapuri division, said Prakash Lonkar, chief conservator of forest.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official added.

