Maharashtra: Man nabbed from Parbhani for kidnapping 15-year-old girl from Thane

Updated on: 10 May,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

According to the GRP crime branch official, the kidnapping took place on Sunday when the victim was going somewhere with her family members

Representative Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 19-year-old man from Parbhani in central Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from adjoining Thane, an official said on Tuesday.


According to the GRP crime branch official, the kidnapping took place on Sunday when the victim was going somewhere with her family members.




The accused approached the girl at Kalwa railway station and took her away with him under some pretext, he said.


The incident came to light when the victim's parents noticed that their daughter was missing. They approached the Kalyan GRP and lodged a complaint.

After going through CCTV footage of the railway station, the police managed to identify the accused and launched a search for him.

On the basis of technical evidence and tip-offs, the police came to know the kidnapper was hiding at his relative's place in Parbhani from where he was nabbed on Monday.

The motive behind the kidnapping was not yet known.

He was arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official added.

