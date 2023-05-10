Breaking News
Woman held in connection with hubby's killing in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 10 May,2023 10:45 AM IST  |  Thane
The body of the man was found in the CIDCO garden on Monday morning

Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a woman in connection with the killing of her 48-year-old husband whose body was found in a public park in Kalamboli area, an official said on Tuesday.


The body of the man was found in the CIDCO garden on Monday morning.




Also Read: Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO


Prima facie, the woman hired killers for the crime, the official said, adding that the motive was being investigated.

The woman was remanded in police custody till May 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

