Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO

CIDCO says only interior Metros of satellite city will be converted into trolley-bus system

Commuters enjoy a Metro train ride in Mumbai. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Metro rail lines linking Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) are here to stay. Navi Mumbai’s planning body, the City Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO), said that it has taken up the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) in this regard, taking ahead the plans of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and that it would be other interior Metros only that have been converted into a trolley-bus system called Metro Neo.

Elaborating on the plan, a CIDCO official said the NMIA is expected to be operational by December 2024.

Rakes such as these will ply on the Mumbai Metro Gold Line 8

“Transport connectivity between Mumbai and NMIA is of utmost importance, as is the interaction between the two airports. MMRDA has already earmarked a Metro rail link between the two airports, which is Mumbai Metro Gold Line 8, and completed the DPR for CSMIA-Mankhurd portion (11.1km) through DMRC [Delhi Metro Rail Corporation],” an official said.

“CIDCO has now taken an initiative and commenced DPR for the remaining portion of Gold Line 8 (Mankhurd to NMIA) and extending Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 from Belapur to NMIA. Both these Metro lines will establish seamless connectivity to NMIA, with terminals within the airport, providing easy access and boost economic development,” he added.

Vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee confirmed the development.

For the other interior lines, CIDCO has come up with the concept of Metro Neo, a rubber-tyre, bi-articulated, electric-trolley bus powered by an overhead traction

system, designated for cities with a population of up to 20 lakh. It is a seamless, fast, reliable and cost-effective mass rapid transport system (MRTS). It will provide travel experience of international standards at par with Metro systems.