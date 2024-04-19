A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pune city of Maharashtra on Friday

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A massive fire broke out in a Phoenix mall in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune, the ANI reported.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot, says Pune Fire Department PRO.



(Video source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/UqdUfucmgv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

"6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," Pune Fire Department PRO said, according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon, officials said, reported the PTI.

The officials said that no one was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service, said an official with the district disaster management cell.

According to officials, smoke bellowed in the area, and the flames could be seen from a long distance.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am, the BMC said.

"The fire was confined to a single storey godown," the civic body said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the BMC said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance had also reached the spot.

The fire was extinguished at around 5:20 pm, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known, they said.

In an another incident, three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of south Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

