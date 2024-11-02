Officials say non-availability of replacement parts and upgrades has caused hold up

The upgrade of the Matheran Hill Railway is set to be delayed. The conversion of the once multi-gauge Indian Railways into broad gauge across the country has increasingly left narrower railways isolated. As a result, the planned upgrades to the Matheran Hill Railway are taking time as the 2-foot-wide narrow gauge has become “rare” with its assets not easily available.

The Indian Railways once had three major gauges—standard gauge of 1,435 mm (4 ft 8½ inches), metre gauge (1,000 mm) and narrow gauge of two dimensions, i.e. 762 mm and 610 mm. With the Indian Railways now eliminating different gauges under ‘Project Unigauge’ to convert all smaller lines into broad gauge, the smaller heritage lines are getting increasingly isolated. The new Metro lines coming up are also of standard gauge.

“There is a long-term plan to upgrade the Matheran Hill Railway for which about R5 crore has been earmarked. The idea is to change and upgrade all the sleepers, ease the curves and rebuild the culverts to strengthen the line. But the problem is about procurement of the replacement parts and upgrades as there are no major narrow gauge lines left and the manufacturing of requirements for such a line is low. This is why it is taking time for the upgrade,” an official said.

The post-monsoon resumption of services of the Neral-Matheran Toy Train will be delayed. Initially set to open after monsoon from November 1, the line will now open by November 4 or 5 as the engineering certificate is yet to come.

Meanwhile, a hand rickshaw puller—Parshuram alias Kaluram Pirkat, 45—died while pulling a hand rickshaw from Dasturi taxi stand to Hotel Shalimar on Thursday. Doctors certified that Pirkit suffered a massive heart attack while on the job.

He was a resident of Nimbarwadi, a local tribal hamlet. Rickshaw unions have sought e-autos for Matheran and so far 20 pullers have been allotted permission. “There should be more e-auto permissions provided and the authorities should also increase the number allowed to ply,” Sunil Shinde, the petitioner and secretary of the Shramik Rickshaw Chalak Maalak Seva Sanstha, said.

