The AI-driven platform in the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police jurisdiction will transform how traffic violations are identified and acted upon, a police official said. Representational Pic/File

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police with jurisdiction over large areas of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) based multi-violation detection system to enhance traffic monitoring and road safety, a senior police official said, reported the PTI.

The AI-based system was rolled out as a pilot project in March this year and the first traffic challan generated through this automation was issued on April 7, MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey said on Friday.

"It is a revolutionary leap in the evolution of traffic enforcement. The AI-driven platform will transform how traffic violations are identified and acted upon. Technology will minimise manual intervention and vastly improve the accuracy, speed, and reliability of enforcement," he said at a press briefing, according to the PTI.

"The newly deployed system can automatically detect multiple traffic violations with high precision. As part of its first phase of implementation, the system currently flags helmet compliance, triple seat riding, automatic number plate recognition. Traditionally, traffic officers relied on manual photography and video evidence to identify such violations," Madhukar Pandey said, as per the PTI.

In the next phase, the system will keep an eye on wrong-side driving, high speed, incident detection etc, the commissioner said.

"We are committed to leveraging technology not just for enforcement, but also for education and awareness. The ultimate aim is to change public behaviour through consistent and smart enforcement," he asserted.

Malad Police in Mumbai use AI to crack Rs 36 lakh theft case

Meanwhile, last week, the Malad Police in Mumbai used artificial intelligence (AI) to crack a case involving a thief who stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh from a high-rise tower in Malad West, an official had earlier said.

Using AI, the police enhanced blurred CCTV footage and identified the accused. He was arrested within 12 hours of the incident, and 100 per cent of the stolen valuables were recovered.

According to police, the burglary occurred on the night of April 10 at a residential tower in the Chincholi Bandar area of Malad West. The tower has a three-floor parking area, and Chaudhary allegedly entered the premises by jumping the compound wall and scaling a gas pipeline to reach one of the flats. He took advantage of an open sliding window in the bedroom to gain entry. Once inside, he broke open a cupboard and stole ornaments worth approximately Rs 36 lakh before escaping the same way he had entered. At the time of the incident, the flat owner and his elderly parents were asleep. Upon discovering the theft, the owner immediately rushed to the Malad police station and registered a complaint.

“We began scanning CCTV footage from the area, but the image captured was blurred. We then used AI technology to enhance the image, which led to the quick identification of the accused,” said an officer from the Malad police station.

The suspect is stated to be a habitual offender with more than 30 burglary cases registered against him. Police said he had also been arrested last year in a similar case. Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone 11), Senior Inspector Vijay Panhale, API Deepak Raiwade and PSI Tushar Sukhdev, the detection team traced Chaudhary near the railway tracks in Jogeshwari East and arrested him within 12 hours of the crime.

The stolen property was recovered in full, the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)