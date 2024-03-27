Breaking News
Maharashtra: Mephedrone worth Rs 150 crore seized from drug manufacturing unit in Sangli district

Updated on: 27 March,2024 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Based on specific inputs, crime branch sleuths conducted a raid and discovered the drug manufacturing unit at Irali village on Sunday evening

Representational Image

The Mumbai Police unearthed a drug manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Sangli district and seized more than 100 kg of mephedrone valued at over Rs 150 crore, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.


Based on specific inputs, crime branch sleuths conducted a raid and discovered the drug manufacturing unit at Irali village on Sunday evening, he said, reported PTI.


The unit was situated in a farm, from where the police seized more than 100 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at over Rs 150 crore, the official said, reported PTI.


Police also recovered raw materials used in manufacturing drugs, he said.

Earlier, a Pune Police team had seized 150 kg of mephedrone by raiding three locations in Kupwad in Sangli District and arrested three persons.

Last month, Pune Police had said that it has seized a staggering 600 kilograms of illicit drugs, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore and arrested three persons.

“Unprecedented Action by Pune Police. In the biggest ever haul yet, 600 kg drugs worth approximately Rs. 1100 crores seized,” Commissioner of Police Pune City posted on X.

“Like we said, #DrugFreePune is our top priority & we will do what it takes to ensure an end to manufacture, possession, use or distribution of illicit drugs in #Pune,” CP Police's post on X added.

(With inputs from PTI)

