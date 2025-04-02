The initiative, called "Aapla Davakhana," will offer low-cost medical services to residents in 34 MHADA residential colonies across Mumbai

MHADA has entered into an understanding with Magicdil Health for All, a private organisation operating One Rupee Clinic. File Pic

Listen to this article MHADA to launch affordable healthcare initiative in 34 residential colonies x 00:00

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday announced that it will launch an affordable healthcare to the public in 34 residential colonies, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative, called "Aapla Davakhana," will offer low-cost medical services to residents in 34 MHADA residential colonies across Mumbai, it said.

It further said that the project was launched following the directive of Eknath Shinde, the State Housing Minister, with the goal of offering accessible healthcare to the common people. In partnership with One Rupee Clinic by Magicdil Health for All, MHADA aims to provide essential healthcare services at very affordable rates.

It said that under the programme, the Mumbai board of MHADA will implement the Aapla Davakhana scheme in 34 residential colonies falling under its jurisdiction.

In order to facilitate this initiative, MHADA has entered into an understanding with Magicdil Health for All, a private organisation operating One Rupee Clinic.

The understanding was formalised today at MHADA’s headquarters in Bandra, in the presence of Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, VP and CEO, MHADA; Milind Borikar, Chief Officer, MHADA Mumbai board; Vandana Suryawanshi, Joint Chief Officer; Anil Wankhede, Deputy CEO; along with Dr. Rahul Ghule, Dr. Amol Ghule and Dr. Mohan Nagargoje of One Rupee Clinic.

The statement said that through this initiative, necessary medical services will be made available to residents at affordable rates.

General consultations will be provided for a nominal fee of one rupee, while diagnostic services such as blood testing and blood sugar checks will be offered at a minimal cost of ten rupees.

MHADA will allot 400 square feet of space within each designated residential colony to facilitate the functioning of these clinics.

These services will be extended not only to MHADA residents but also to the general public, it said.

The Aapla Davakhana clinics will be set up in MHADA colonies situated in Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Chembur, Pantnagar-Ghatkopar, Kannamwar Vikhroli, Mahavir Nagar Kandivali, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Antop Hill-Wadala, Adarsh Nagar-Oshiwara, Santacruz Andheri, Bandra, Juhu, Kurla, Mankhurd, Mahim, Kandivali and Borivali, the official statement said.