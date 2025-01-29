Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced plans to construct 100,000 homes through MHADA in the next two years, with a new housing policy and a focus on transparency. The recent draw for 3,662 flats in Pune and nearby areas is a part of this initiative

The Maharashtra government is committed to fulfilling the housing dreams of the common people, with efforts underway to build around 100,000 homes through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) within the next two years. To achieve this target, the state government’s housing policy will be announced soon, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today.

Shinde was speaking at the launch of a computerised draw for the sale of 3,662 flats in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Solapur districts under various MHADA housing schemes. The event, held through a virtual platform, was attended by several key officials, including Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Housing Minister Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, MHADA Pune Board Chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, and MHADA's Vice-President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Shinde remarked that the new housing policy would focus on providing accommodation for ordinary citizens, working women, students, and senior citizens. The sale of 3,662 flats has already attracted an impressive 71,642 applications, showcasing the trust citizens have in MHADA. To ensure transparency in the process and uphold quality, Shinde insisted that no compromises would be made in terms of the flats' quality or the fairness of the draw. He stressed that the successful applicants would be handed over their flats promptly.

Over the past year and a half, MHADA has facilitated the construction of approximately 30,000 homes through 13 lotteries, which he praised as a significant achievement. The government is also working towards completing stalled housing projects and slum redevelopment, which would add a large number of homes to the housing stock. In cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, the government is making efforts to implement cluster redevelopment schemes that will improve the housing situation.

Shinde also mentioned that similar cluster redevelopment schemes would soon be launched in Pune.

Ajit Pawar, who also spoke at the event, explained that the draw was being conducted using a fully online, transparent system, devoid of any human intervention. Only applicants who have completed the registration and eligibility process are eligible for the draw. Once winners are determined, they will be notified via a letter, and after fulfilling the necessary formalities, they will be sent provisional allotment letters. This process is designed to be simple, easy, and transparent, with no middlemen or brokers involved. Pawar also highlighted that beneficiaries of MHADA schemes are considered valuable investors and brand ambassadors for MHADA.

Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman of the MHADA Pune Board, praised the board for making affordable housing available to a large number of people.

The lottery draw was streamed live on MHADA's official YouTube and Facebook platforms (@mhadaofficial), where it attracted 48,000 viewers. The list of winning applicants will be published on the MHADA website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) at 6:00 PM, and winners will also receive SMS notifications regarding their status.

The event was also attended by Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, MHADA's Deputy CEO Anil Wankhede, MHADA Pune Board's Chief Officer Rahul Sakore, and other senior officials from the organisation.