The officials said that the police have seized nearly 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons in this connection, reported news agency PTI.

On Monday, the police spotted a person hiding near the railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town.

During checking, 7.06 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende said on Tuesday while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Shah (42), a driver by profession, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, a police team again spotted two persons moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Chole Gaon and seized from them 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, the official said, reported PTI.

The two persons, identified as Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), both hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said, reported PTI.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Three Ugandans held for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 22 crore by swallowing capsules

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three Ugandan nationals for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crore by ingesting 170 capsules, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

There was a specific information about three members of a drug syndicate trying to smuggle cocaine into India, an official said.

They were intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arriving from Entebbe, he said, reported PTI.

All three admitted to having ingested capsules containing cocaine.

They were produced before a court, and on its orders admitted to a government-run hospital.

The accused purged 170 capsules containing altogether 2.2 kg of cocaine, reported PTI.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe was underway.

Mumbai airport seizes drugs, gold, and foreign currency worth crore

In a crackdown on smuggling activities, officials from the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, arrested two individuals and seized illegal drugs, gold, and foreign currency worth crores during an operation between January 24-25.

