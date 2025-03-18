Breaking News
MHADA's Nashik Board conducts its first 'Janata Darbar Din'

Updated on: 18 March,2025 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The initiative provides citizens with a direct platform to voice their concerns and seek prompt resolutions, the officials said

MHADA's Nashik Board conducts its first 'Janata Darbar Din'

The Nashik Board will henceforth  hold Janata Darbar Din on the first Monday of every month. Representational Pic/File

MHADA's Nashik Board conducts its first 'Janata Darbar Din'
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) said that its Nashik Board conducted its first 'Janata Darbar Din' on Tuesday.


An official statement said that to ensure the timely and effective resolution of public grievances through, the Nashik Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, organised its first Janata Darbar Din, similar to the Lokshahi Din held at MHADA headquarters.


"The initiative provides citizens with a direct platform to voice their concerns and seek prompt resolutions," the officials said.


Presiding over the hearing, Nashik Board’s Chief Officer, Shivkumar Awalkanthe, addressed the concerns of six applicants and directed the relevant officers to take immediate action.

"The Nashik Board will henceforth  hold Janata Darbar Din on the first Monday of every month. In case of a public holiday, the hearing will be conducted on the next working day," the official statement said.

It said that to strengthen citizen service delivery, the Maharashtra Government has launched a 100-day action plan as per the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde. Under the initiative, Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, VP and CEO, MHADA, has instructed all divisional boards to implement the seven-point action plan with a key focus on grievance redressal.

It further said that while acting upon these directives, the Nashik Board has started Janata Darbar Din as a platform for citizens to submit their complaints and receive timely resolutions.

How to participate in the Janata Darbar Din

The official statement said that applications for Janata Darbar Din must be submitted in the prescribed format, which is available on MHADA’s official website (https://mhada.gov.in). The grievance must be of a personal nature, and applicants must submit two copies of the application at least 15 days in advance. Upon submission, an acknowledgment receipt will be issued.

It said that certain matters will not be considered under Janata Darbar Din, including cases pending in court, revenue or appeal matters, service-related issues, applications not in the prescribed format, incomplete applications lacking required documents, and repeat applications on matters where a final decision has already been communicated. Applications that do not fall under the scope of Janata Darbar Din will be forwarded to the concerned department within eight days, and a copy of the action taken will be provided to the applicant. A detailed review report on the grievances addressed will be prepared and submitted to the Nashik Board’s Chief Officer within the same week.

The applicants will receive a final response within one month of the hearing, it said.

