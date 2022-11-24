Maharashtra: Mild tremor in Palghar; no casualty

×
Updated on: 24 November,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI

Top

The tremor was recorded at 4.04 am on Wednesday, 24 kilometres east of Dahanu at a depth of 5 km, an official from the district disaster control room said

Representative image


A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.


The tremor was recorded at 4.04 am on Wednesday, 24 kilometres east of Dahanu at a depth of 5 km, an official from the district disaster control room said.



There was no report of any casualty or damage due to the seismic activity, the official said.


A number of tremors have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village

