State transport minister says everyone should buy EV vehicles, for eco-friendly reasons

Tesla’s first showroom in India was launched at BKC in Mumbai on July 15. Following this, the company began distributing cars from September 5, with the first Model Y Tesla in the country delivered to Sarnaik, marking the official start of showroom deliveries in India. “I am proud to have bought the first Tesla car in India. To put it on record, I paid the full amount without any discount. Also, I am not giving this Tesla to my son but to my grandson, so that he will be dropped to school in it, spreading the message of eco-friendly vehicles among the new generation. I appeal to all parents to use electric vehicles, of any brand, to help convey this message,” Sarnaik said.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced that he had become the first person in the country to book and purchase a Tesla car, setting an example for citizens to buy and promote electric vehicles for a better environment.

The Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai, inaugurated on July 15 this year, was the company’s first showroom in India. A second outlet followed in Delhi on August 11 at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3. The Model Y, priced at Rs 63.08 lakh on-road onwards, is Tesla’s debut model in India. Two variants are available: the Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 63.08 lakh) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 71.77 lakh).