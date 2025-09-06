Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik drives home Indias first Tesla

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik drives home India’s first Tesla

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

State transport minister says everyone should buy EV vehicles, for eco-friendly reasons

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik drives home India’s first Tesla

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (in white, hand on car) at the Tesla showroom in BKC. PIC/RAJENDRA B AKLEKAR

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik drives home India’s first Tesla
x
00:00

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced that he had become the first person in the country to book and purchase a Tesla car, setting an example for citizens to buy and promote electric vehicles for a better environment.

Tesla’s first showroom in India was launched at BKC in Mumbai on July 15. Following this, the company began distributing cars from September 5, with the first Model Y Tesla in the country delivered to Sarnaik, marking the official start of showroom deliveries in India. “I am proud to have bought the first Tesla car in India. To put it on record, I paid the full amount without any discount. Also, I am not giving this Tesla to my son but to my grandson, so that he will be dropped to school in it, spreading the message of eco-friendly vehicles among the new generation. I appeal to all parents to use electric vehicles, of any brand, to help convey this message,” Sarnaik said.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced that he had become the first person in the country to book and purchase a Tesla car, setting an example for citizens to buy and promote electric vehicles for a better environment.

Tesla’s first showroom in India was launched at BKC in Mumbai on July 15. Following this, the company began distributing cars from September 5, with the first Model Y Tesla in the country delivered to Sarnaik, marking the official start of showroom deliveries in India. “I am proud to have bought the first Tesla car in India. To put it on record, I paid the full amount without any discount. Also, I am not giving this Tesla to my son but to my grandson, so that he will be dropped to school in it, spreading the message of eco-friendly vehicles among the new generation. I appeal to all parents to use electric vehicles, of any brand, to help convey this message,” Sarnaik said.



The Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai, inaugurated on July 15 this year, was the company’s first showroom in India. A second outlet followed in Delhi on August 11 at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3. The Model Y, priced at Rs 63.08 lakh on-road  onwards, is Tesla’s debut model in India. Two variants are available: the Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 63.08 lakh) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 71.77 lakh).


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bandra BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) electric vehicles mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK