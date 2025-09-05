Breaking News
Maharashtra minister Sarnaik receives first delivery of car from Tesla showroom in Mumbai

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Opposition Congress targeted the Shiv Sena minister and the ruling BJP, saying that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to buy "swadeshi" (indigenous) goods, Sarnaik has bought an "imported American" car

Maharashtra minister Sarnaik receives first delivery of car from Tesla showroom in Mumbai

The minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister's clean mobility vision. PIC/ @PratapSarnaik ON X

Maharashtra minister Sarnaik receives first delivery of car from Tesla showroom in Mumbai
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday became the first customer to receive a Tesla car from the company’s newly opened showroom at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Calling the purchase a move to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption, Sarnaik said he intends to gift the Model Y to his grandson as a symbolic effort to build “early awareness” about green mobility.

The development sparked criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the Shiv Sena minister and the ruling BJP of contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote “swadeshi” products by opting for an “imported American” car instead, according to the news agency PTI. 

Sarnaik had booked the Model Y a day after Tesla inaugurated its first Indian showroom in July.


"I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation," said Pratap Sarnaik, reported news agency PTI. 

The minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister's clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

"Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption," he said.
He said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state, reported PTI. 

Reacting to it, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of 'Swadeshi', but state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has shown his disregard to it by purchasing an imported American car."

"Isn't this an open violation of the Prime Minister's orders and that too by ministers of the BJP-led government? The BJP should comment on it," he said, as per the news agency PTI. 

Tesla Model Y debuts in India at Rs 59.89 lakh, booking opens for Rs 22,220 — Find out how

Earlier in July, the Global EV giant Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, launching its Model Y with a price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tesla, led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk, who had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

(With PTI inputs)

