BJP unleashed thuggery from all over the world in Bihar Bandh protests: Tejashwi Yadav

Updated on: 05 September,2025 02:02 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

BJP unleashed thuggery from all over the world in Bihar Bandh protests: Tejashwi Yadav

A protester burns tires and trees to block NH-322 in Bihar. Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "For the Bihar bandh, they could have hired people just like for the rally. Just as they pressure the police and administration in rallies, for the bandh, they could have told the police themselves to stop the traffic. The world's largest party, BJP, yesterday in #Bihar unleashed thuggery from all over the world."

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "For the Bihar bandh, they could have hired people just like for the rally. Just as they pressure the police and administration in rallies, for the bandh, they could have told the police themselves to stop the traffic. The world's largest party, BJP, yesterday in #Bihar unleashed thuggery from all over the world."



Tejashwi further stated that the BJP goons openly beated women and teachers, stopped pregnant women, pushed elders, misbehaved with female students, stopped children from going to school, stopped ambulances and beat the martyrs' families. "But still these useless people couldn't shut down even a ward, let alone a panchayat! Shame on them!" he added.


Attacking the media for not covering all of these "BJP's thuggery", Yadav said, "The sycophant media got cold feet over BJP's thuggery. The poor things didn't hold any debate on this. If there was even a sneeze in the opposition's bandh, a casteist storm would erupt in their studios, peacocks would dance on their journalism, but the poor fellows are in shock from BJP's failure."

Earlier, on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Bihar Bandh and alleged that they attempted "goondagardi" (hooliganism). Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav called the NDA's Bihar Bandh "super flop".

He said, "Bihar Bandh by BJP and NDA was a super flop. They did not get the support of any person in Bihar for the bandh they had called. They only attempted to do 'goondagardi'. They mistreated women and stopped ambulances."

RJD chief Lalu Yadav also lashed out at the BJP over its statewide bandh, accusing the party's workers of "abusing and mistreating" women of the state.

Taking to a social media post on X, Lalu Yadav questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "ordered BJP members to abuse the mothers, sisters and daughters of Bihar and Biharis."

"Has Prime Minister Modi ordered the BJP members to abuse the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Bihar and Biharis today? Gujaratis shouldn't underestimate Biharis. This is Bihar. BJP goons and ruffians are abusing respected teachers, women walking on the streets, students, pregnant women, the elderly, and journalists, engaging in physical altercations and mistreating them? Is this appropriate? Shameful!" the social media post read.

NDA observed Bihar Bandh on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

