Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was hospitalised on Wednesday night after complaining of body aches and fever. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, according to family sources

The minister is being treated for his health complaints. File Pic

He was hospitalised on Wednesday night, a source said.

The minister is being treated for his health complaints, the source added.

