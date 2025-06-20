Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was hospitalised on Wednesday night after complaining of body aches and fever. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, according to family sources
The minister is being treated for his health complaints. File Pic
Maharashtra Transport Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of body aches and feeling feverish, family sources said on Friday.
He was hospitalised on Wednesday night, a source said.
The minister is being treated for his health complaints, the source added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever