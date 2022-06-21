Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP wins 5 as promised, Congress upset

Congress and Sena vote less than expected, the NCP wins two, but gets more than its strength

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

In nail biting finish to the MLC polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept the promise of winning all five seats it contested, and the Congress lost its number one candidate but won the other.

The Congress's two candidates Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap, and BJP's fifth nominee Prasad Lad were in the race for the ninth and tenth seat. Handore who got more first preference votes than his party colleague Bhai Jagtap, bit the dust. BJP's fifth candidate, a matter of prestige, Prasad Lad, romped home, along with Jagtap.

The BJP won four seats in the first round. It won the fifth seat as well despite not having additional votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each. NCP got more than its Assembly strength.

Show full article