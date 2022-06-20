Breaking News
Maharashtra MLC polls: 246 MLAs cast vote; results to be declared in evening

Updated on: 20 June,2022 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am in the state Legislature complex in Mumbai, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening

Aaditya Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council are being held today. Voting is underway to seal the fate of two candidates each of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, while the main opposition BJP has nominated five candidates.

According to PTI, a total of 246 MLAs had cast their votes till 1 pm on Monday for the elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.




"Till 1 pm, 246 MLAs exercised their franchise," an official from the Vidhan Bhavan told PTI.


