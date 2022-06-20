Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The opposition BJP in the state has nominated five candidates. While the tenure of nine sitting members of the Legislative Council is coming to an end on July 7, the election for the 10th seat was necessitated following the death of a BJP legislator earlier this year

On Monday morning, the voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began in the state Legislature complex in Mumbai.

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening.




A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - fielding two candidates each.


