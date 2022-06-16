Maharashtra: MVA MLAs asked to come to Mumbai ahead of Legislative Council elections

'All the MLAs of the alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have been asked to be in the Mumbai from June 18,' said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File Photo

After Rajya Sabha polls setback, the state's ruling Mahi Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls on June 20. There are 11 candidates -- five from the BJP and two each from the three MVA constituents -- in the fray for ten vacancies in the Council.

"All the MLAs of the alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have been asked to be in the Mumbai from June 18," said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Talking about the Rajya Sabha setback, Sharad Pawar said the BJP's third candidate, Dhananjay Mahadik, won due to second preference votes.

