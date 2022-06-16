After Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis to drop another 'bomb' on June 20: Maha BJP chief on MLC elections

One candidate needs the votes of at least 27 MLAs to get elected to the legislative council

File Photo

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis showed his calibre in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls in the state and would drop another "bomb" on June 20 to ensure the party's win in the Legislative Council elections.

For the next week's polls to the 10 seats of the legislative council, the BJP has fielded five candidates, while the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have nominated two candidates each.

Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will drop another bomb on June 20 as the BJP is going to win all five seats in the Upper House of the state legislature. He has already shown his calibre in the Rajya Sabha elections by winning all the three seats the party had contested."

Show full article