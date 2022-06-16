Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > After Rajya Sabha polls Devendra Fadnavis to drop another bomb on June 20 Maha BJP chief on MLC elections

After Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis to drop another 'bomb' on June 20: Maha BJP chief on MLC elections

Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

One candidate needs the votes of at least 27 MLAs to get elected to the legislative council

After Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis to drop another 'bomb' on June 20: Maha BJP chief on MLC elections

File Photo


Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis showed his calibre in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls in the state and would drop another "bomb" on June 20 to ensure the party's win in the Legislative Council elections.

For the next week's polls to the 10 seats of the legislative council, the BJP has fielded five candidates, while the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have nominated two candidates each.




Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will drop another bomb on June 20 as the BJP is going to win all five seats in the Upper House of the state legislature. He has already shown his calibre in the Rajya Sabha elections by winning all the three seats the party had contested."


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news devendra fadnavis maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK