Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Candidates galore in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Candidates galore in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

There are 13 nominees for the 10 seats in the June 20 elections

Candidates galore in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The Legislative Council elections have thrown up surprises in the selection of candidates. File pic


Making polling necessary for 10 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana chief and outgoing legislator, Sadabhau Khot, filed his nomination for the June 20 Legislative Council polls as the BJP-backed independent. He will be in addition to the BJP’s five official candidates. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominated two senior leaders officially and one as a dummy. In all now there are 13 nominees in the fray.

Khot’s nomination came as a surprise on Thursday morning as he was invited to the BJP leaders' meet and made to enter the race as an independent. He was a minister of state in the previous government. As expected, the NCP nominated the chairman of legislative council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and former BJP leader Eknath Khadse.




Voting for RS today


Show full article

bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party congress shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK