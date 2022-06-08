Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP announce candidates for MLC polls

Contrary to expectations, the party has not fielded two senior leaders - Industry Minister Subhash Desai and former minister Diwakar Raote.
Congress has named ex-minister Chandrakant Handore and Mumbai party President Bhai Jagtap, according to a statement from AICC.
BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said the party's nominees are its Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Y. Darekar, ex-minister Prof. Ram S. Shinde, state organisation leader Shrikant Bhartiya, women's wing leader Uma G. Khapre and sitting member Prasad M. Lad.
Belying speculation, the party has decided against nominating BJP national Secretary and ex-minister Pankaja Munde, the daughter of former Union Minister, the late Gopinath Munde, and BJP ally and ex-minister Sadabhau Khot.
The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent, Nationalist Congress Party's list of two nominees is expected shortly.
The polls for the 10 MLC seats will be held on June 20, 10 days after the much keenly contested Rajya Sabha elections for 6 seats, due on Friday, June 10.
The biennial polls shall be held to fill up the vacancies of retiring members including Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Ravindra Phatak, Sanjay Daund, Surjitsinh Thakur, Vinayak Mete, Darekar, Desai, Raote, Lad and Khot.
All the 287 members - currently one vacancy in the 288-member Assembly - constitute the electoral college for both these indirect polls.
