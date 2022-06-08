Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP announce candidates for MLC polls

Talking about the development, Desai says, 'We have given a chance to two (new) faces. This was my decision not to contest the election'

Sachin Ahir. File Photo

Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, and Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the names of their candidates for the upcoming June 20 biennial elections to the state Legislative Council.

The Sena has fielded former minister Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi for the June 20 polls, said Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Contrary to expectations, the party has not fielded two senior leaders - Industry Minister Subhash Desai and former minister Diwakar Raote.

