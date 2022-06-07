Maharashtra: BJP calls MLAs to Mumbai ahead of Rajya Sabha election

After more than two decades, a contest would take place for Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra as there are seven candidates in the fray for six vacancies

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The BJP in Maharashtra has asked its MLAs to come to the city in the next two days ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The BJP has fielded union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

