Maharashtra: BJP calls MLAs to Mumbai ahead of Rajya Sabha election

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After more than two decades, a contest would take place for Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra as there are seven candidates in the fray for six vacancies

Maharashtra: BJP calls MLAs to Mumbai ahead of Rajya Sabha election

The BJP in Maharashtra has asked its MLAs to come to the city in the next two days ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, a party leader said on Tuesday.

After more than two decades, a contest would take place for Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra as there are seven candidates in the fray for six vacancies.




The BJP has fielded union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.


