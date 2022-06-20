Maharashtra MLC polls: Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh not allowed to vote akin to 'trampling' on their rights, claims Shiv Sena

Voting is underway on Monday for elections to 10 seats in the Legislative Council. The ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have fielded two candidates each, while the BJP has nominated five candidates

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh not being allowed to vote in the state Legislative Council polls was like "trampling" on the rights of the two elected representatives.

However, two BJP MLAs, battling serious illnesses, were brought in ambulances to vote during the Rajya Sabha polls from

Maharashtra held earlier this month, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' noted, and slammed the BJP over its "politics of discrimination".

